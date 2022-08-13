SURGOINSVILLE - Ada L Mauk, age 76, of Surgoinsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 12, 2022.After she retired, she enjoyed spending her time reading books and watching movies. She started her career in the teaching field in Baltimore, Maryland, and then when she moved to Tennessee, she retired from Signature Healthcare as a cook. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara Greer; first husband, Eugene Brown; children, Danniel Thomas, Douglas Greer, and Candy Dole; and siblings, William Greer, Ralph Greer, and Randy Greer.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Ron Mauk; children, Raymond Greer, Lynn Thomas, Connie Willifford (Marc), Peggy Horton (Greg), Sarah Morelock (Jeff), and Mary Dole; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Viginia McKenzie, Fred Greer (Trena), and Anthony Greer (Judy); and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to give a special Thanks to Amedysis Hospice, Amanda Bradley, and Sheena May. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
