JONESVILLE, VA - Ada Hounshell Travis, 92, of Jonesville, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia.
Ada was born in St. Charles, Virginia on January 28th, 1930, moving to Jonesville when she was 3 years old, and was a lifelong resident of Lee County. She left Jonesville High School to care for her ill mother but obtained her GED as an adult and was given an honorary high school diploma at a Class of 1946 reunion which she loved to attend. She worked in restaurants and in retail in Lee County at Jake Chenski’s store, May and Company, The Novelty, as well as Farid’s in Jonesville where she worked for 11 years. Ada was also a switchboard operator with C&P Telephone until the local offices were switched over to direct dial. She then worked for and retired from Department of Lee County Social Services after 22 years of dedication as a Social Services Aide.
Ada loved to travel and took numerous bus tours across the US throughout her life and saw some of America’s beautiful lands. She traveled with her brother and sister-in-law for a month in a pop-up camper, seeing the Midwest and Western part of the USA.
Most significant of all, Ada was a Christian, having accepted Christ at a young age. She previously was a member of and served with, the congregation at the First Baptist Church in Jonesville for over 80 years. She was honored to attend and worship for the past 4 years with the congregation at Friendship Baptist Church when her health allowed. Ada found love late in life, marrying at the young age of 80.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rebecca Hounshell; brothers and sisters-in-law Olin “Dee” (Juanita), Jody (Gaynell) and sisters and brothers-in-law Ruth, Osa (Alfred), and Josie (Worley).
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 12 years, Jim Travis; her stepsons Wayde (Margi) Travis and Boyd (Robin) Travis; two step granddaughters, Sarah (Matt) Travis Phillips and Faith Travis; three step great grandsons, Maverick, Easton, and Elijah. She will also be missed by her special nieces and nephews, Betty, Wayne (Pam), Brenda (Pete), Barb (Howard), Jerry (Lynn), and Ronnie (Nan) as well as a host of extended family. Ada rarely met a stranger and had an infectious laugh with a love for people. She kept in touch with numerous friends throughout the years. Special friends left to mourn her passing include Jerry Harris, Jack and Ethel Reese, Vonda Edwards, Lena Bledsoe, Darlene McElroy, Sue Hines, and Gwen Cain.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church in Jonesville, VA. A celebration of Ada’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Friendship Baptist Church, Jonesville with Pastor Doug Odle and Mike Humfleet officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Ada’s name to Friendship Baptist Church 28970 Wilderness Road Jonesville, VA. 24263.
