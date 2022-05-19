BLACKSBURG, VA -- Abraham Presley Price, 42, formerly of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, due to an apparent heart attack.
Abraham was born on July 19, 1979, in Johnson City, TN. He graduated from Emory and Henry College and East Tennessee State University. Abraham worked as a surveyor, loved animals and all things nature. He enjoyed playing music and was a voracious reader.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Ruth Price and Clyde and Genevieve Presley.
Surviving are his parents, Dennis and Charlotte Price; brother, Jordan Price; nieces, Phroncie Price and Phoebe Price; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at the Price Family Cemetery, Wadlow Gap Hwy, Gate City, VA with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris.
Pallbearers will be his Cousins.
