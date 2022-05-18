BLACKSBURG, VA -- Abraham Presley Price, 42, formerly of Scott County, VA , passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 2:50 pm
