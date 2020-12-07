2 Timothy 4: 7-8: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
Abby Nichole Pearson was born October 9, 1981. God called her home November 21, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. Abby is and was his angel that lived here among us. She was protective of those she loved, and never met a stranger she wouldn’t help. For all of us who knew her and loved her so very much, her beauty will reflect in each of God’s blessings. In every flower of the field, stars of the night, and beautiful sunsets, Abby will forever be with us.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers; Leroy Pearson ad Billy Jack Baines; grandmother, Mary Charlene Ross; aunt, Lou Baines; and many more special family members and friends.
Abby leaves behind parents, Gary and Carolyn Pearson; sister, Heather Smith and special brother, Jason Smith; grandmother, Phyllis Blakley and husband Bob; aunts, Teresa Pearson, Lisa Jones, and Sharon Williams; uncle, Jackie Baines; and cousins, Courtney McConnell, Chelsea Larkins, and Dylan Jones.
Due to the increase of the Covid-19 pandemic, a service will be held at a later date.
Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center, and Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, for their support and compassion during our family’s time of grief.
“Remember Abby with joy and laughter, as she saw life.”