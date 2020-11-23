Abby Nichole Pearson Nov 23, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Abby Nichole Pearson, 39, Kingsport, passed away November 21, 2020 following a lengthy extended illness.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Abby Nichole Pearson Kingsport Pass Away Arrangement Illness Date Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.