Aaron Scott Crawford began his journey on January 22, 1987 in Kingsport, Tennessee, but he stopped counting years on January 6, 2021 unexpectedly. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Hazel Crawford.
Visitation will be 6-7 Thursday, January 14 at Trinity Memorial and burial will be Friday, January 15 at 11 at Depew Cemetery.
Jack Greene will be officiating at burial on Friday.
He is survived by his parents; mother, Deborah Adams and step-father John; father, Scottie Crawford and step-mother Kathy; his wife, Sara Crawford and a devoted daddy to Kyra, Colton and Sammie; grandparents, Wanda and Joe Crabtree; sisters, Amber Crawford and fiancé Mark Blackburn; Jamie Crawford and fiancé Hunter Lawson; step-brothers, Mathew Adams and Gary Lynn Mayes; step-sisters, Brittany Richards and Stacy Buchanan; several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; and a host of aunts and uncles. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Aaron was a wonderful father, son, brother, uncle, and friend and the impact of his loss is felt throughout everyone that ever knew him.
The family would like to Thank You for your prayers and support during this time. Your shared memories, comforting condolences and gestures of love are truly appreciated. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at Trinity Memorial, 1221 Stewball Circle Kingsport, TN 37660 or on their website trinitymemorialcenters.com.