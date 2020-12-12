Go rest high on that mountain. Son your time on Earth is done.
Aaron Michael Trent, 34, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 after a long illness.
Aaron was the proud father of Sadie Grace Trent and the treasured son of Tony and Darlene Trent.
Aaron found salvation and was baptized at Persia Baptist Church in Rogersville. During his teenage and college years he made many memories and friendships with the church youth group. He graduated from Cherokee high School in 2004 and obtained a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Tusculum University in 2008. He had a passion for teaching math and taught at Volunteer, Dobyns Bennett and Gate City High Schools. Aaron loved all cooking shows and enjoyed trying new recipes for friends and family. He cherished the memories he made with his daughter through their shared loved of hiking, camping, loud music car rides and beach trips.
Aaron is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frances and Beattie Mellon.
Other than his daughter Sadie and his parents Tony and Darlene, those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Bethany Bougrov (Andrei), Austin, TX; his paternal grandparents, Bozie and Arbra Trent, Rogersville; mother of his daughter, Megan Knittel Trent; niece and nephew, Isabella and Troy Bougrov, Austin, TX; Aunt, Kim Hall (Bruce); uncles, Terry Trent (Rhonda) and Tim Trent (Vivian); several cousins; and his fur brothers that he loved to hang out with Bear and Possum. Thanks to his special friend Krista who gave him hope in his last months.
His family would like to thank the health care workers in the ICU at Holston Valley Hospital for their exceptional care of Aaron and the dignity and respect they showed. They would also like to thank the staff of Donor Services. It gives Aaron's family great peace in knowing another family could rejoice in receiving a gift of life from Aaron's death.
According to Aaron's wishes there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made in Aaron's name to Niswonger Children's Hospital, Johnson City.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Trent family.