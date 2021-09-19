Aaron Andre’ (Mickey) Rogers 64, departed this life and went to his heavenly home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his residence.
Mickey was born in Gate City, VA September 21, 1956. He attended Gate City High School where he was an outstanding football player and a member of the 1974 State Champion Team for Virginia. After high school, he continued his football career at Virginia Tech. After returning to Virginia Mickey worked at Bristol Compressors until his health started to decline.
Mickey was a very loving devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and loyal friend to many. He was a pillar of faith, strength, and courage. Mickey was an avid Alabama Fan……Roll Tide! He also played golf and annually hosted a golf tournament at Cattails Golf Course located at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Mickey touched the lives of so many with his captivating smile and his warm and kind nature. Mickey was preceded in death by his Father, George Rogers and Sister, Patricia Pope.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife of 33 years Lena Rogers; Mother Ola Rogers; Special Aunt Barbara Johnson; one sister Carmen Prather; three brothers, Anthony (Marsha) Rogers, Stanley (Ruby) Rogers and Phillip (Rhonda) Rogers; two children Fredrick (Tracy) Smith and Antuan (Rhonda) Smith; eight grandchildren, Karie Swanson, Tayla Smith, Jaston Smith, Malika Freeman, Jonah Smith, Jalyn Smith, Jack Smith, Ronne Smith; two great grandsons, Uriah Montague and Bentley (Beans) Freeman; Father and Mother in-law Jack and Betsy Pierce; two sister in-laws Veronica Camp and Sandra (Paul) Williams; two brother in-laws, Garfield (Becky) Pierce and Alen (Wanda) Pierce as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00pm Tuesday September 21, 2021 from Central Baptist Church Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00pm prior to the service. Interment will follow at Historical Pierce Chapel AME Church Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed and those in attendance will be requested to wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mr. Aaron A. Rogers and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971