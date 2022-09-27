BIG STONE GAP, VA - A. D. “Danny” Wade, 73, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the James H. Quillen V. A. Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tn.
Danny was born in the Deep Springs Community of Lee County, Va. and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. He proudly served in the U. S. Army in Korea, during the Vietnam War. He was the owner/operator of Double D Tire in Big Stone Gap, until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Elizabeth (Young) Wade; brothers, James, Hubert, Kenneth, Benjamin, and Paul Wade; and sisters, Iva June Suggett and Ruth Tignor.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Anita Wade; children, Jeff Wade (Cindy), Adrian Gardner, both of Big Stone Gap, and Lori Young (Richard), Knoxville, Tn.; grandchildren, Aaron Hamilton, Landon Hamilton, Hayleigh Owens, Kayleigh Sumpter, Jairus Wade, Lauren Mullins, Jenna Wade, Nicolas Mullins; brother, Carl Gene Wade, Sr., Dryden, Va.; sisters, Mary Frye and Wavie Grimes, both of Leesburg, Va., and Phyliss Colvard, Norton, Va.; sister-in-law, Debbie Wade, Big Stone Gap and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Russell Phillips and Cotton Gardner officiating. Military rites, by the Virginia National Guard Honors Team and local V. F. W. and D. A. V. posts, will immediately precede the service.
Danny’s final resting place will be at the Mountain Home V. A. National Cemetery.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Wade family.