BIG STONE GAP, VA - A. D. “Danny” Wade, 73, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the James H. Quillen V. A. Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tn.

Danny was born in the Deep Springs Community of Lee County, Va. and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. He proudly served in the U. S. Army in Korea, during the Vietnam War. He was the owner/operator of Double D Tire in Big Stone Gap, until his retirement.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video