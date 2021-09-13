2 Timothy 4:7, " I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
BIG STONE GAP, VA - A.C. looked forward to seeing his beloved Savior of who he has told to so many. He was a follow servant who obtained a soul winners crown. Like his Lord, brother A.C. was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed working with his hands. He loved working in God's creation digging coal in the Appalachian's for many years.
His most precious Love was the Lord, followed by his wife of of 56 years, Darlene. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially his two grandsons, Daniel Gallihar and Aaron Hill.
Due to the covid the family will have a private graveside service in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden with Rev, Jerry Smith officiating. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.