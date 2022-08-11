CHURCH HILL – 1st Sgt. Larry Wayne Bowman, 81 of Church Hill, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Larry was a proud veteran, serving his country for twenty-eight and a half years, including two tours in Germany and one tour in Vietnam. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of Ft. Bragg, NC for twelve years. He was then an advisor for the National Guard in St Croix, Virgin Islands for the East Coast. He then worked at the recruiting station in Buffalo. NY. Before retiring, he was offered a position of Command Sgt. Major in Italy but declined due to his parent's declining health. Upon retiring from the Army, he was a volunteer for the Church Hill Rescue Squad, Church Hill Police department and Church Hill Fire department. He received an Associate degree in business administration from Bristol (Steed) College. He was a member of Jericho Shrine Temple, Legion of Honor, the Marching Patrol and the Hillbillies. Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge #386 of Church Hill, TN. He was also a member of Rolling Thunder. He was an over the road truck driver for 16 years. Larry was also a 17-year cancer survivor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie H. and Evelyn Bowman; also, his “bear” dog, Ripcord.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carolyn Carter Bowman; his special daughter, Tammy Gilreath; his special companions, “Paratrooper” and “Bo”; special nephew, Donnie Bryan; sisters, Doris Chase, Pam (Kenny) Birchfield and Karen (Ronnie) Eaton; one niece, several nephews and great nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A Masonic service will begin at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel with a funeral service following. Pastor Chad Tipton and Pastor Kenny Collins will officiate at the funeral service.
Rolling Thunder will then escort the procession to Church Hill Memory Gardens where burial will take place. VFW Post #9754 will conduct military rites for Larry with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jericho Shrine Temple, Hawkins County Humane Society or Tiny Paws Sanctuary for Special Needs Animals.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.carter.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Bowman family.
