FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Bennie Eugene Beaver, 76, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Monday, March 20, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital of Tri Cities, Bristol, TN.
Bennie was born in Sullivan County, TN on September 21, 1946, and was the son of the late Allen Eugene Beaver and John and Georgia (Cowden) Beaver Stallard.
He retired from A.G.C. Glassplant as a Flat Cutter.
His 28 years of military service included the Vietnam War, Homeland Security at Ft. Lee, and 1031st Engineer Co. (Panel Bridge), at Gate City. He retired with the rank of 1st Sergeant.
Bennie also enjoyed farming and hunting with his son in his free time.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Sybil preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Elva Mae Beaver, daughter, Susan Cox and husband, Steven, son, Jacob Beaver and wife, Jennifer, grandchildren, Courtney Sluss and husband, Thomas, Kara Smith, Braylon Cox, Bailey Cox, and Beth Beaver, great granddaughter, Addison Lane Sluss, due in May, sister, Bess Anna Gillenwater, step-sisters, Deborah, Dorothy, and Betty, step brothers, Gene, Wayne, Johnny, Homer, and Roy, several nieces and nephews, and special family friends, Greg Willis, Austin Compton, Timmy Light, Roger Carrico, Larry Spivey, and James and Rita Perry.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders, and Rev. Gene Stallard officiating. Pendleton’s Choir and Chad Lane will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Compton Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Mickey Vaughn, Jalen Vaughn, Braylon Cox, Shannon Gillenwater, B.J. Lane, Thomas Sluss will serve as pallbearers. Mack Pierson, Jack Laney, Babe Lawson, Larry Lane, Roger Carrico, Larry Spivey, Joe Bentley, Steven Cox, Bill Hartgrove, Steve Carter, Greg Johnson, and all of his brothers-in-law will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home, Sunday at 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to thank JCMC-ICU and Bristol Select Specialty for their care and hospitality.