There’s a long history of success for area teams in spring sports.
Over the course of TSSAA history in baseball, softball and soccer, current District 1 teams have reached the state tournament 139 times. They have amassed 16 state championships.
At the top of the heap is Science Hill baseball, which begins play in its 22nd state tournament Tuesday in Murfreesboro. The Hilltoppers lead all public schools in state tournament appearances. Farragut has 20 with 18 of those coming in the last 22 years.
The overall state leader is Christian Brothers with 34. Nineteen of those have occurred after the public-private split in 1997. Chattanooga Baylor has 21, with 15 coming after the split. Goodpasture has 20, 15 after the change.
Science Hill won the Class AAA state championship in 1998, 1963, 1962 and 1947 with runner-up finishes in 1951 and 1981.
Also holding four state baseball titles is Unicoi County, which won in Class AA in 1995, 1992, 1991 and 1984. The Blue Devils are second on the area state tournament list with 15 appearances.
Unicoi County is the only area school that has earned a state softball title. The Lady Blue Devils won Class AA crowns in 2002 and 2009.
WHO WILL WIN?
The following is a list of favorites to win each of the state tournaments in baseball and softball, along with predictions of who will actually walk away with the biggest hardware.
BASEBALL
Class AAA
Science Hill has a great bracket situation, and its pitching depth gives it a good chance to reach the finals.
Favorite: Farragut
Finals prediction: Science Hill vs. Farragut
Predicted winner: Farragut
Class AA
Favorite: Gibbs
Finals prediction: Signal Mountain vs. Gibbs
Predicted winner: Gibbs
Class A
University High got a rough bracket. A case can be made that three of the top four teams in the tournament are paired with the Buccaneers.
Favorite: Summertown
Finals prediction: Summertown vs. North Greene
Predicted winner: Summertown
SOFTBALL
Class AAA
Daniel Boone got a decent first-round draw in the lower bracket as arguably three of the top four teams in the field are in the upper bracket.
Top-ranked Farragut is undefeated with Avery Flatford in the circle.
Favorite: Farragut
Predicted winner: Farragut
Class AA
Favorite: Forrest
Predicted winner: Lexington
Class A
Favorite: Summertown
Predicted winner: Summertown
FAVORITES MISSING
The Class AAA baseball field was short on favorites this year.
In the final regular season poll by the Tennessee Baseball Report, only No. 3 Farragut and No. 5 Clarksville reached the state tournament.
No. 1-ranked Collierville went just 3-4 in the postseason, losing three times to No. 4 Germantown Houston and getting eliminated in the sectional round by Hardin County. Houston was clipped 4-1 by Brighton in the sectional.
No. 2-ranked Seymour was brushed aside by Science Hill in the Region 1-AAA final before losing 9-2 to Farragut in the sectional.
No. 6 Riverdale bowed out in the district tournament while No. 7 Mt. Juliet fell to Clarksville in the region semifinals.
No. 8 Powell was eliminated by Science Hill in the sectional while No. 9 Hardin Valley was clipped by Powell in the region semifinals.
No. 10 Ravenwood fell in the sectional to Beech.
NOTICEABLY ABSENT
In softball, Clarksville didn’t reach the state tournament. The Class AAA Wildcats were 39-1 heading into the Region 5-AAA final against Springfield, a team Clarksville had beaten five times this season by scores of 7-6, 6-3, 4-0, 9-2 and 10-5. But when it counted most, Springfield won 10-3.
That loss bumped Clarksville into a road game for the sectional, where it lost 7-1. So a team that outscored its opponents 362-56 over 40 games was outscored 17-4 in its final two games.
The Lady Wildcats were seeking their first-ever state tournament berth and had a senior-heavy team.
COLLEGE SIGNING
David Crockett’s Cody Wheeley, the Northeast Tennessee home run leader this season, has made his college choice.
He signed recently to play baseball with Milligan University.