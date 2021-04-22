Northeast Tennessee reported 228 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the most since Jan. 29, though the increase could be the result of a "data update," according to the state Health Department.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Thursday's report "reflects a data update between monitoring databases." Statewide, 2,008 new COVID-19 infections were reported, one of the highest totals since early February. There were more than 4,000 new reported cases in the state on Saturday, also due to a backlog in data.
Northeast Tennessee's new case count, while the highest reported in nearly three months, wasn't a total outlier. The region reported 218 new cases last Thursday, and 223 on April 8. It is worth noting, however, that Greene (31), Hawkins (39), Johnson (23) and Unicoi (16) counties each reported their most new cases in more than a week on Thursday.
Over the past seven days, the region averaged 110.8 new cases per day, down significantly from last week's high of 139.1. So far this month, the region averaged 127.4 new cases per day, a 42.3% increase from last month's rate of 89.5.
Active cases, both statewide and regionally, saw a sizable boost on Thursday. Northeast Tennessee's count rose by 96 to 1,589. Statewide there were more than 700 new active cases reported, bringing its total up to 13,920.