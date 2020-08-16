JOHNSON CITY — When it comes to mask mandates, Northeast Tennessee has set an example as the first region in Tennessee to have 100% of its population covered by a mask requirement.
“To me, it speaks of strong leadership and support for public health among our county mayors, and that’s way more than really any other region in the state,” Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office, said in an interview on Aug. 5. “I think that’s something to be kind of proud of for our region — all of our local leaders are taking it seriously and doing everything in their power to try and prevent cases of coronavirus.”
In an interview Friday afternoon, Kirschke reiterated his previous comments and said it’s been “encouraging working with local leaders” and said it’s “kind of been the one bright spot” of the pandemic.
“I think, in a time like this, everyone working together is a big advantage,” Kirschke said.
According to a report from the Vanderbilt Department of Health Policy released on Aug. 10, Northeast Tennessee and the Memphis Delta are the only regions in Tennessee to have 100% of their population covered by a mask requirement. Northeast Tennessee first hit that mark, two weeks before the Memphis Delta in late July. Overall, about 68% of the state’s population is covered by a mask requirement.
Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels discussed the Vanderbilt report, which also looked at hospitalization rates in areas with mask mandates compared to those without, and also said the mandates are something the region should be proud of.
“Our community should be proud of their leaders, that they stepped up and took the sometimes difficult step to require masks,” Runnels said. “I think what you’re going to find is those mandates have really helped protect our communities up here.”
The Vanderbilt report, which is available online, found that in areas where less than 25% of a population is covered by a mask mandate, hospitalizations rose more than 200%, compared to just a 20% rise in areas with more than 75% of the population covered by a mask mandate.
“Hospitalizations overall are still higher than we would hope, but the ‘flattening of the curve’ that is needed to maintain new cases and hospitalizations below a point of stressing the health care system is only occurring in those hospitals serving patients primarily from areas with a mask requirement,” the report said. “If the current rate of growth continues, hospitals serving patients from communities without mask orders could become stressed or overwhelmed.”
In Northeast Tennessee, mask mandates have been extended across the region as some counties near their expiration dates, with Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington doing so earlier this month. Since then, county mayors in Greene, Hawkins and Sullivan counties have extended their mask mandates. A mask mandate is in place in Hancock County as well.
According to a data analysis from the Milligan University Multimedia Journalism Program, the rate of increase in Northeast Tennessee has dropped significantly since the mask mandates went into effect — from a 57.1% increase in cases between July 10-16, to just over 25% between Aug. 7-13.
“It’s a very controversial subject, and it’s been highly politicized, but I’m trying to take that out of it. Let’s depoliticize the thing and look at the health aspect of it,” Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor told the Press on Aug. 7, calling mask mandates imperative.
In late July, Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said that masks were the closest thing to a vaccine right now, and that “it’s kind of the only thing we have. Why would we reject it? Let’s use this.
“I think we’ve got this,” Brock said at the time, adding that she was thrilled to see more people wearing masks once a mandate was put in place. “We in this community have the power in our hands and on our face to turn this thing around here in the community if we all work together.”
After extending the mask mandate in his county on Aug. 3, Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely said he extended the mandate because he was worried about rising cases potentially overwhelming hospitals. At the time, Ballad Health had 99 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals. Today, that number sits at 109, higher than it was two weeks ago, but down significantly from the 125 hospitalized on Aug. 10.
“It’s just the best way, that I feel like, we can take some part and responsibility in trying to slow the spread,” said Evely.
East Tennessee State University Infectious Diseases Division Chief Dr. Jonathan Moorman said it’s unclear how much the masks have helped reduce spread, but that the region should be proud of its leaders for listening to the data and health experts and not getting caught up in the politicization of masks.
“I don’t think this needs to be political at all,” Moorman said. “I think we need to just go by what data we have and what the recommendations are.
“They’re trying,” he said of local leaders. “They’re listening to authorities, trying to put all the data together and make sense of it, and I think they should be praised for that.”