The Northeast Regional Health Office on Friday announced a series of vaccination events scheduled for next week across six of the region’s counties, with no appointments needed.
The events will be held in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson and Unicoi counties. They are open to everyone 16 and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The Washington County vaccination site located at Freedom Hall, 1320 Pactolas Road, continues to vaccinate by appointments, which you can register for at vaccinate.tn.gov. If you need help scheduling an appointment, call the Northeast Regional Registration Line at (423) 979-4689 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
April 5:
- Great Lakes Workforce Development, 386 TN-91, Elizabethton, 9 a.m.-noon. First dose Pfizer-BioNTech.
April 6:
- Phipps Bend Industrial Park, 951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville, 4:30-6:30 p.m. First dose Pfizer-BioNTech.
- Unicoi County High School, 700 S. Mohawk Drive, Erwin, 9 a.m.-noon and 4:30-6:30 p.m. First dose Pfizer-BioNTech. This vaccination site will also be open every Tuesday in April.
April 7:
Johnson County Industrial Park, 378 Industrial Park Road, Mountain City, 9-11 a.m. First dose Moderna.