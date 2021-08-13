BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College fall 2021 semester classes start Aug. 23, and the school is hosting an Open Registration Day event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75 next to Tri-Cities Airport. The open registration goes on the road welcoming students to enroll and register. Open registration hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at these campuses:
• Northeast State at Elizabethton – 386 Highway 91 North
• Northeast State at Johnson City – 101 E. Market St.
• Northeast State at Kingsport (Kingsport Center for Higher Education) – 300 W. Market St..
The events are free and open to anyone interested in pursuing a technical certificate, associate degree, or taking a class to learn something new. Individuals interested in attending the event can view the complete list of fall semester classes online at www.NortheastState.edu.