Johnson City Press
JONESBOROUGH —McLeod Organics, a small, family-owned business based in Huntersville, North Carolina, is relocating to downtown Jonesborough.
T. McLeod, who owns the business with his wife, Jennifer, said they were looking to move to a quieter area where they could both operate a business and retire. Huntersville is just outside Charlotte, and is part of the Charlotte metropolitan area.
“We just felt (Jonesborough) was a natural fit,” McLeod said. “It felt good, and it felt like something that was going to be an easy transition from here, so we just went full-steam ahead.”
McLeod said they will be closing their North Carolina stores, and hope to open their Jonesborough location in August. The business will be located in the former home of Downtown Sweet, 101 E. Main St., which left the space in May in favor of a mobile food trailer.
McLeod Organics, founded in 2011, has three buildings in Huntersville, which sell a variety of products including gardening supplies, organic local produce, organic personal care products and other items such as essential oils and supplements. McLeod said the Jonesborough store will primarily stock the organic health and personal care products, but didn’t rule out adding other items.
“I’m not coming up to try to create a lot of competition or with the intentions of trying to ruin somebody else’s business. I just want to provide what is (missing) in the area,” McLeod said, adding that he’s looking forward to being part of a flourishing community and helping build it further.
“We’re just totally excited about coming up and getting involved in the community,” McLeod said later, noting he’ll be attending his first Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association meeting next week. “We’re just looking forward to a quieter, serene life.”