East Tennessee State hopes to continues its current form when North Carolina A&T comes to town Tuesday for a nonconference basketball game at Freedom Hall.
The Bucs, who are 4-0 at home, have won two games in a row to improve to 7-3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
ETSU is coming off an 82-75 victory over Morehead State, one it pulled out at the end. After Morehead State forged a 65-65 tie with seven minutes left the Bucs scored eight consecutive points — six on back-to-back 3-pointers from David Sloan — to hold off the Eagles.
Ledarrius Brewer led ETSU with 20 points, the 17th game of his career with at least that many. He scored the first 10 for the Bucs. Jordan King added 18 on one of his best scoring nights. King’s big game followed consecutive outings where he had eight and three points.
Brewer leads the Bucs in scoring at 12.7 points per game, followed by Sloan at 12.5 and King at 10.9. ETSU is shooting 41.5% from the field, ranking ninth in the Southern Conference above only Samford.
North Carolina A&T is 3-8 and coming off back-to-back losses to Central Florida and East Carolina. The Aggies have played two SoCon schools, losing 57-53 to UNC-Greensboro and 77-75 to Samford. They’ve also lost to former ETSU coach Steve Forbes’ Wake Forest team, 87-63.
Like the Bucs, the Aggies feature balanced scoring with 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior Marcus Watson leading the way at 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Demetric Horton, a 6-5 junior, averages 11.2 and is shooting 42% from 3-point range. David Beatty, a 6-2 graduate student, averages 9.6.
Kameron Langley is one of the best players in North Carolina A&T history. The grad point guard holds the school’s career assists record with 819. He also has the school record in steals and has 1,029 career points.
After Tuesday night’s game, ETSU hits the road Saturday for a game at UNC-Asheville, coached by former Elizabethton and Milligan standout Michael Morrell.