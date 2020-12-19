From staff reports
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health announced on social media Saturday afternoon that it would not be issuing a daily COVID-19 report.
“Due to the volume of tests being processed, we anticipate releasing a combined report on December 20 to note both Saturday and Sunday case count updates,” read a post on the TDH’s Twitter account.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Bill Lee announced he will “deliver a statewide address regarding the COVID-19 surge” at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday.
The governor also revealed Saturday that he is quarantining after First Lady Maria Lee tested positive for COVID-19. Lee said that he has tested negative.