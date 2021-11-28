Contributed
Officials from the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities announced this month that it raised a significant total of $667,000 despite the challenges of a continuing pandemic that hampered some of the organization’s fundraising efforts throughout the year.
Grants from that total were distributed to many rural-area, child-focused agencies throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the annual Night of Smiles presented by Tele-Optics event on Nov. 11. The event was streamed live on the BMS Facebook page and once again had a different look than usual, taking place in mobile fashion. Representatives from each of the agencies being honored took a tour of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights in their vehicles and then received their checks in a socially distanced manner from SCC-Bristol Executive Director Claudia Byrd as cars crossed the start/finish line of the Bristol Motor Speedway oval.
“Once again we have had some challenges with our fundraisers due to the ongoing pandemic, but just like last year, we were able to forge ahead despite the obstacles,” Byrd said. “While demand for assistance will always exceed our ability to assist no matter the circumstances, we’re so thankful to everyone who has donated and volunteered throughout the last 25 years to help us raise nearly $19 million. We would not be able to do this without your love and support. There’s no greater blessing than to be here at the Night of Smiles and help give away the money raised to area agencies that are going to help children in need in our community.”
Rise Up!, a Johnson City-based agency that works to inspire and prepare kids for the future, received the Jeff Byrd Grant. Presented in honor of the late general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, the $50,000 award will go toward the organization’s efforts to build the Jeff Byrd Movement Park on an adjoining property to provide kids with opportunities for exercise and activities.
Night of Smiles presented by Tele-Optics is the culmination of a year of SCC fundraising events, including The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, which opened for its milestone 25th season on Nov. 12.
Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the Appalachian Highlands Region, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA spreads across a 4-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 displays. A trip through the light show sends guests down historic Bristol Dragway and all throughout the property, culminating with a lap around the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile oval. The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights runs through Jan. 1. In addition to the $50 Fast Pass presented by Citi option, which is available on select nights when lines get the longest, the event costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday nights. For larger groups, vans are $50, and buses are $125. For details about the light show, visit the BMS website.
Organizations that received funding from Bristol Motor Speedway’s Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities during the Night of Smiles event include: Abuse Alternatives, American Red Cross of NE Tennessee, American Red Cross of SW Virginia, Appalachia Service Project, Arc of Washington County, Assistance and Resource Ministries, Barter Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia, Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County, Boys & Girls Club of Morristown, Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, Bristol Regional Speech & Hearing Center,
Cap the Gap for Foster Care, Carter County Foster Care Association, CASA for Kids, CASA of Northeast Tennessee, Children’s Advocacy Center of the first Judicial District, Children’s Advocacy Center of Highlands Community Service, Child Advocacy Center of the 1st Judicial District, Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District, Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County, Christmas Box of Northeast Tennessee, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Communities in Schools of Southwest Virginia, Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee, Crossroads Medical Mission, Crumley House Brain Injury Rehab Center,
Family Crisis Support Services, Family Promise of Greater Kingsport, Feeding America Southwest Virginia, First Book Greater Kingsport, Girls Incorporated of Bristol, Girls Incorporated of Johnson City/Washington County, Girls Incorporated of Kingsport, Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee, Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, Hands On! Discovery Center, Healing Hands Health Center, Holston United Methodist Home for Children, Hope House, Hope House of Scott County, Isaiah 117 House, Jeremiah School, Jericho Shriners, Johnson County Safe Haven, Literacy Council of Kingsport, LXI Marine Toys for Tots, McClure River Valley Community Center, Morrison School, Morristown Hamblen Central Services, Mountain Kids Inc., Mountain Region Speech and Hearing, Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Of One Accord Ministry, People Incorporated of Virginia, Reading Buddies, Ridin’ High Therapeutic Horse Program, Rise Up!, River’s Way Outdoor Adventure Center,
Santa Pal, Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, Southwest Virginia CAC/MEOC, St. Anthony Bread Food Pantry, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary, SYNERGY Foundation, TASK: Taking Action for Special Kids, The Bread of Life Children’s Ministry, TLC Community Center, Unicoi Family YMCA, United Way of Southwest Virginia, Waiting to Hear, YMCA of Bristol, Young Life Bristol, Young Life Kingsport, Young Life Upper East Tennessee and YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to raising funds for distribution to children-based nonprofit organizations, was established in 1997.