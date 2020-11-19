CHURCH HILL — Linda Miller said an emotional goodbye Tuesday to the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen, on which she has served for the past 16 years.
Miller, who has been vice-mayor since 2016, chose not to seek re-election this year after serving on the board since 2004.
Although she admitted that she really doesn’t want to leave, Miller said she feels the BMA is in “great hands.”
“Number one, I’d like to thank all the citizens for letting me serve for 16 years,” Miller said. “I have really enjoyed it simply because I like to know what’s going on in the city. I like to be a part of it and I like making decisions to go along with these guys (on the BMA).”
Miller added, “Secondly I’d like to thank the employees. My goodness, we’ve got the best, and I guarantee it. You cannot teach integrity. That’s something they have, or they don’t, and our employees have it. We have watched them do things that they didn’t have to do, but they did it because it was the right thing to do, and I love every one of them.”
Miller also thanked past and new board members, as well as Mayor Dennis Deal.
“He has done such a good job,” Miller said. “He’s been here forever … and I hope he’s here for a whole lot longer. He has showed me respect. We’ve had our ups and downs, but at the end of the night we left here as friends, and I appreciate that more than you know.”
Police Chief Chad Mosley surprised Miller with a plaque thanking her for many years of support.
“You’ve always been nothing but great to work with and help us, and you’re going to be missed,” Mosley told her.
“You’re going to make me cry,” Miller replied.
Miller received a standing ovation as she stepped down.
Alderman Tom Kern, who was unsuccessful in his bid for re-election in the Nov. 3 election, didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, but Deal read from a plaque Kern will receive expressing the town’s appreciation for his service to the town.
Tuesday was also swearing in night for newly elected and re-elected board members including Deal, who is beginning his sixth term as mayor.
The three newly elected aldermen were sworn in as well, including incumbent James Grigsby, former Alderman Gregory “Buck” Tipton, and first-time Alderman Kathy Christian.
Miller also had advice for the incoming aldermen.
“I hope you will take this job seriously and consider all the people that’s involved in the makings of this city, and the city will be in great hands.”