Youngkin signs energy legislation

Gov. Glenn Youngkin hands a pen to Bristol Delegate Israel O’Quinn after signing the first of 10 General Assembly House/Senate bills Thursday, authorizing parts of the administration’s All-in-One Energy Plan.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

ABINGDON — Energy development initiatives in Southwest Virginia got the formal OK Thursday with the stroke of 10 pens.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a second public stop in the region at the Energy Discovery, Education, Learning & Technology Accelerator Lab facility in Abingdon to sign sets of corresponding General Assembly House and Senate bills authorizing or funding parts of the administration’s All-in-One Energy Plan for energy source development.

