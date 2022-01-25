WISE — Two local colleges saw some of their COVID-19 mitigation procedures stopped Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Two.
Several Southwest Virginia public school districts saw their requirements for students to wear masks in school stopped Monday under Youngkin’s order. The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College also felt that order with an end to mandatory employee testing and vaccination for COVID-19.
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry, in a letter Friday to college employees, faculty and students, said state agencies will see their stocks of tests turned over to hospitals and nursing facilities under Youngkin’s order. A vaccination mandate for state employees has been removed, and the college will no longer do prevalence testing of students and staff unless they are symptomatic or exposed to the disease.
“At the same time, the College will continue to strongly encourage vaccination by hosting additional vaccination clinics and provide additional quality masks such as surgical/medical face coverings,” Henry wrote. “Please keep an eye out for additional information about new masks and scheduled vaccination clinics.”
Henry, in the letter, said employees and students need to monitor their symptoms, stay off campus if feeling ill and encourage everyone to wear masks properly.
“As we continue to face this ever-changing COVID pandemic, our mission has remained the same,” Henry said Monday, “to provide a quality education while keeping our students, faculty and staff healthy and safe.”
Part of that mission in the wake of Youngkin’s order includes supplying high-quality masks and more vaccination clinics, Henry said.
“We are deeply committed to ensuring a safe yet thriving campus community,” Henry added.
MECC President Kristen Westover on Monday said the college faces the same situation as UVA Wise.
Employees will no longer be required to disclose their vaccination status or take COVID-19 tests.
“We were above 90% vaccination before Executive Order Two,” Westover said. “We had just a few staff and faculty who were not vaccinated, mainly for medical reasons or religious exemptions, and we hadn’t been challenged over the vaccination policy.”
In January, with the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading, Westover said campus-reported positive test results were at their highest mark for any month during the pandemic.
“We are awaiting the (Virginia) Department of General Services to provide KN-95 masks so we can provide those to employees and visitors,” Westover said. “We have paper masks available across campus now, and students can request the newer masks, too.”