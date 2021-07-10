ABINGDON — Abortion was not a topic during Saturday’s appearance by the Virginia GOP 2021 gubernatorial ticket in Abingdon, but Lyndon LaRouche’s name was.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, joined by lieutenant governor running mate Winsome Sears and attorney general hopeful Jason Miyares, spoke before a crowd of about 80 supporters at Lois H. Humphreys Park.
Youngkin made no comments during the campaign stop about his position on abortion in the wake of a video indicating he wanted to avoid the issue to gain independent voters’ support.
Virginia Public Radio reported Thursday that Youngkin made the comments during a hot-mic video clip when a woman and man asked him if he was going to “take it” to abortion supporters.
“The short answer is in this campaign, I can’t,” Youngkin said. “When I’m governor and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense. But as a campaign topic, sadly, that in fact won’t win my independent votes that I have to get.”
The three candidates attacked Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and Attorney General Mark Herring over issues including lack of support for law enforcement, marijuana legalization, public school student performance, controversies over state Parole Board actions, allegations of teaching critical race theory in the state’s schools, and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding business closings.
Miyares, a former Virginia Beach prosecutor, characterized Northam administration and Democrat-controlled General Assembly legislation as putting “criminals first, victims last.”
The election of Sears as lieutenant governor would also give Republicans a tie-breaker vote in the state Senate, Miyares said.
Sears, a former Norfolk House of Delegates member, mentioned a fringe political figure in her appeal to voters.
“It’s one Virginia,” Sears said. “We’re going to represent Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Reform Party, Green Party, Lyndon LaRouche, whatever you are.”
LaRouche, who died in 2019, was an eight-time presidential candidate between 1976 and 2004 who was convicted in 1988 of mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the IRS. He was described in news reporting for several years as a conspiracy theorist and right-wing extremist. LaRouche supporters ran for office in several states, including Virginia.
“We didn’t have to shut down,” Sears said of Northam’s restrictions on business and public activities during the pandemic. “Florida was open.”
Sears also attacked the General Assembly’s passage of marijuana decriminalization and legalization measures, saying that she had to fire an employee of her business for using marijuana.
Youngkin rounded out the rally by attacking Democratic gubernatorial opponent and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and the Democratic Party for its “leftist, liberal, progressive agenda.”
Saying that Virginia’s economy “is being lapped” by those of surrounding Republican-governed states, Youngkin said he wants to see a Republican-controlled House of Delegates to start turning back Democratic control of the General Assembly.
Saying he was not against unions, Youngkin added that he supported right-to-work laws that favored businesses when it comes to union labor representation and collection of union dues.
Youngkin said he opposes removing qualified immunity for law enforcement because it would expose officers to lawsuits for their actions. He added that he would ban teaching of critical race theory in public schools.
Youngkin did not respond to questions about the abortion position video after the rally. Campaign communications director Matt Wolking, in an emailed statement, said, “This deceptively recorded audio demonstrates that Glenn Youngkin says the same thing no matter who he is talking to, unlike Terry McAuliffe who knowingly makes false allegations and decides what to say based on whatever poll is in front of him.”
Wolking referred to a 2019 Politifact fact check of McAuliffe’s position on a late-term abortion bill that did not reach a General Assembly vote. According to Politifact, McAuliffe — Northam’s predecessor — first said he would have opposed the bill if he had been in office. Two months later, McAuliffe said he would not have vetoed it if governor.
“Youngkin supports funding for women’s health centers, believes that fewer abortions is a good thing, supports exceptions for rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is in danger, and opposes Terry McAuliffe’s extreme agenda of forcing taxpayers to fund abortions, even at the moment a baby is being born,” Wolking said.
Asked about Youngkin’s reaction to Sears’ mention of LaRouche, Wolking said, “We don’t speak for her.”