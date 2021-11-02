Far Southwest Virginia supported Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares at the polls on Tuesday.
Across Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton at press time, Youngkin polled 18,771 votes to McAuliffe’s 2,502 in unofficial results from the state Department of Elections website.
Results across the state will be incomplete until noon Friday — the deadline for receiving mail-in absentee ballots — according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Official results will be certified on Nov. 15.
By locality, Youngkin and McAuliffe at press time polled:
- Lee County: 5,442-596
- Norton: 531-195
- Scott County: 5,758-735
- Wise County: 7,040-976
The third-party Liberation Party candidate Princess L. Blanding drew 67 votes locally.
In the lieutenant governor race, Democrat lieutenant governor hopeful Haya Ayala and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring polled closely to McAuliffe’s numbers in all four localities, with Republican lieutenant governor challenger Winsome Sears and attorney general challenger Jason Miyares tracking close to Youngkin’s local results.
House of Delegates
With all state House of Delegates seats on the ballot, Republican incumbent First District Delegate Terry Kilgore and Fourth District Delegate William C. Wampler III were unopposed with
Wise County
Wise County voters saw 10 separate local races on their ballot Tuesday: four Board of Supervisors seats, four School Board seats, a Pound Town Council seat and four Big Stone Gap Town Council seats.
Board of Supervisors
The District One supervisor seat was the only contested board slot, with Randy D. Carter of Pound winning 1,199 votes to 858 votes for Robert A. Anderson Sr. of Appalachia and five write-in votes. Carter will replace departing Supervisor Bobby Cassell.
For the other supervisors seats, District Two incumbent Robert R. Adkins, District Three incumbent John T. Schoolcraft and District Four newcomer J. Tim Boardwine were unopposed.
Adkins got 1,453 votes to 63 write-in votes in unofficial results while Schoolcraft polled 1,657 votes against 32 write-in votes. Boardwine received 1,669 votes against 41 write-in votes and will replace departing Supervisor Robert E. Robbins.
School Board
For the school board, the District Two seat was the only contested race with Stephanie Kern polling 1,139 votes to Lorenzo Rodriguez’s 669 in unofficial results. Kern will replace departing board member Donnese Kern.
District One School Board incumbent Herb Shortt posted 1,784 votes to 32 write-in votes. District Four board member Mark A Raymond received 1,725 votes to 49 write-in votes. District Three newcomer Rosalind Y. McAmis also ran alone on the ballot with 1,370 votes against 71 write-in votes and will replace departing board member Phillip Bates.
Pound
Pound Town Council candidate Leabern Kennedy was the only person on the ballot to fill former council member Phil Cantrell Jr.’s unexpired term after he resigned in February. Kennedy drew 159 votes against 21 write-in votes in unofficial results Tuesday.
Big Stone Gap
In unofficial results for four Big Stone Gap Town Council seats, incumbents Nancy B. Bailey (408 votes), Crystal S. Lyke (386) and J. Kent Gilley, Jr. (472) held their seats while challenger James D. Vernon unseated incumbent Aaron W. McKinney 367 to 358 votes. Challenger E. Leonard Bowen polled 338 votes.
Norton
Two contested races were on the Norton ballot on Tuesday. For city sheriff, Norton Police Sgt. Jason F. McConnell drew 503 votes to City Council member Mark A. Caruso’s 225 votes and four write-in votes in unofficial results.
Interim City Council member Sarah E. Davis won 398 votes to fill the unexpired term of Delores Belcher, against newcomer R. Dalton Emershaw’s 274 votes and seven write-in votes.
Commissioner of Revenue candidate Mary Hagy was alone on the ballot, polling 294 votes against 402 write-in votes. Incumbent Judy Miller mounted a write-in candidacy in recent weeks, but the names on the write-in ballots were not known Tuesday and may not be listed by person until later this week.
Incumbent City Treasurer Barbara Muir was unopposed, with 670 votes to 17 write-in votes.
Scott County
County-wide, Republican Commonwealth’s Attorney candidate Kyle B. Kilgore was unopposed to fill the unexpired term of Andrew Johnson, who was appointed as a General District judge.
Nickelsville Town Council special election
Jeremiah E. Gillenwater with 72 votes and Stephen E. Glovier with 93 were unopposed for two seats against five write-in votes.
Weber City Town Council special election
All four candidates were unopposed for four seats: Greg W. Smith, 67 votes; Larry W. Wagner, 55; Robert P. Hammonds, Jr., 52; and Teresa A. Tilson, 53.
Weber City mayor
No candidates filed for the mayoral special election, and voters cast 33 write-in ballots. Scott County registrar Mike Edwards said the votes for that race may be tallied later this week.
Updated statewide and local election results: https://results.elections.virginia.gov/vaelections/2021%20November%20General/Site/Locality/Index.html