BIG STONE GAP — Students in the Young Writers Camp at Union Primary School are learning the building blocks of writing good stories, in theory and in more tangible ways.
The camp — a project of the Appalachian Writing Project coordinated by UVA Wise communications professor Amy Clark Spain — is in its fifth year, and camp teaching consultant Leravena McCarty said this year’s camp is returning to a technique tried two years ago to help students visualize plot and scene development.
In 2019, camp participants shared tubs of LEGOs to build ideas for their own stories. After a pandemic year program in 2020 of blogging to communicate story concepts, this year’s group of 30 rising first-, second-, third- and fourth-graders have been given their own individual LEGO kits to build what they see as a story character or setting.
The students — in groups of three or four — then collaborate to see how their individual LEGO creations can be combined into a story involving all their ideas. Camp teachers Cathy Qualls, Belinda Hamilton, Vicki Thomas and Beverly Hurley oversee two separate class groups and help the students develop their writing skills and self-edit their stories into a final draft.
“Kids need a little help in finding that creative spark, but sometimes they don’t find it fun,” McCarty said. “With the LEGOs and working together to combine their ideas, we think they are having fun while working to create something.”
As Hamilton worked with students Allie Barton, Callem Coomer, Jadence Williams and Ashton Mitchell on their contribution to the camp story book, each camper turned the session into something resembling professional writers working on a script or show.
“I wanted to write a fantasy story,” Williams said, with her LEGO creation of a magical forest and creatures on her desk. Barton created a LEGO food truck, and with Coomer and Mitchell’s contributions, the group’s story is on its way to creation.
Another group is working on a story combining a teleporting Dodge Charger and adventurous friends, and another team is working on a story centering on a family on their boat when they encounter a shark.
All the teachers credited Union Primary Principal Heather Sykes with finding a way to include the camp along with ongoing summer school, school cleaning and maintenance.
The LEGO creations come back into the mix when the teachers show the students how to create illustrations that fit into the story narratives, McCarty said. The teachers then use a design software package, Storyjumper, to combine text and photos into a story-book that will be printed and delivered to the camp class in about two to three weeks.
McCarty said the Slemp Foundation, through the Appalachian Writing Project, has helped fund materials for the Young Writers Camp since it started in 2016, making it possible to print the books for each camper and for this year’s group to keep the LEGO kits.
The campers will return to Union Primary later this summer for a book party after the storybook’s first print run arrives.
“It just makes their minds work toward creativity,” McCarty said. “It’s a good lesson for them in cooperative learning. Some of them are going to be writers one day”