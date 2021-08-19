Yola joins Jason Isbell, backs out of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BRISTOL — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit won’t be performing at this year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion — and now, neither will soul singer Yola.
Yolanda Quartey, known as Yola, announced through social media on Thursday she will “no longer be performing at the event.” The singer’s account cited the festival’s COVID-19 protocols as the catalyst for the decision. The artist posted the following announcement via Twitter:
“The priority of our team is to keep Yola, her band and crew as safe as possible. We are not satisfied that the most stringent Covid safety best practices are currently in place for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and therefore we have made the difficult decision that Yola will no longer be performing at the event. All enquiries regarding tickets should be directed to the festival.”
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced a lineup change Wednesday evening after festival headliner Jason Isbell announced via social media he would not perform at venues or festivals that do not require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative test. On Wednesday, Isbell announced via twitter he wouldn’t be appearing at the Bristol festival.
“The Birthplace of Country Music has had numerous conversations with our local, regional and state leaders concerning the possible requirement for our festival patrons at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending the festival,” festival officials announced in part on Wednesday. “We have concluded that we cannot impose such a requirement as it is specifically prohibited by Tennessee state law (Senate bill no. 858 section 6).”
The announcement also said festival tickets will be refunded upon request. For more information on refunds, send an email to [email protected].
The festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The lineup currently includes Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, The SteelDrivers, Dr. Dog, Rhonda Vincent and Hayes Carll among others.
The lineup was announced in March of 2021 after the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020. When the schedule was announced last month, event officials said the festival’s music committee worked to return the names on the 2020 lineup for the 20th anniversary event. Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will be held Sept. 9-12. The full festival lineup can be viewed at https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/.
The festival is yet to announce any further lineup changes at press time for the Kingsport Times-News. Check back for more updates in print and online at www.timesnews.net.