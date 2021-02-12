MOUNT CARMEL — A Kingsport man who allegedly led police on a pursuit in the wrong lane of Highway 11-W from Kingsport to Church Hill, and then back again early Wednesday morning, only stopped after police conducted a “high risk stop” in front of Allandale Mansion.
Mount Carmel Police Department Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Times News on Thursday that Bryan David Kiser, 2816 Carrollwood Heights, Kingsport, is well known to Sullivan County authorities from previous occasions when he fled traffic stops.
Lunsford noted that when SCSO deputies spotted Kiser driving shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning they knew from previous experience that Kiser was driving on a revoked license. Kiser allegedly fled a traffic stop, and the SCSO discontinued the pursuit on Highway 11-W at the Hawkins County line.
When MCPD Officer Brad Whitson picked up the pursuit at the Hammond Avenue intersection, Kiser was allegedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lane. The pursuit continued into Church Hill, where the CHPD had 11-W blocked at Silver Lake Road.
Whitson stated in his report that Kiser then turned left on Silver Lake Road and continued westbound until reaching the intersection of 11-W and South Central Avenue.
At that point the HCSO took over as primary pursuer as Kiser allegedly turned eastbound in the westbound lanes of 11-W. At the Silver Lake Road intersection, however, Kiser switched to traveling east in the eastbound lane.
HCSO and MCPD officers reportedly conducted a high risk stop on 11-W in front of Allandale Mansion.
Kiser was arrested with his passenger, Sierra Michelle Croy, 29, 226 Lester Road, Blountville.
Upon searching the vehicle officers allegedly found a set of scales, six pills, a knife, four long blade swords, a glass meth pipe and two forged vehicle titles.
Kiser allegedly admitted to Whitson he’d swallowed multiple “points” of meth.
Kiser was charged with felony evading arrest, DUI, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of legend drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, light law violation, altered or forged title or tags, driving on a revoked license second offense and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway.
As of Thursday, Kiser was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Croy was charged with DUI by consent, evading arrest by foot, altered or forged title or tags, possession of legend drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains held in the Hawkins County Jail on Thursday on $1,000 bond.
Both are scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Feb. 17.