KINGSPORT — Downtown was the hot spot in Kingsport Saturday — 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit hot.
The Inventor Center and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts hosted the third annual Iron Pour on Shelby Street as master sculptors from across the region turned the center’s parking lot into a foundry to cast more than 120 pieces of art from molten scrap iron.
“We’re excited because this gives people a chance to watch their work turned into a piece of art,” Cultural Arts Coordinator Hannah Powell said as she showed a stack of sand scratch molds engraved by students of a recent class on metal casting.
The molds were used to create 6-inch-square iron plaques, with decorations ranging from the creator’s name to various designs. Powell said a Tennessee Arts Commission grant and sponsorship from Engage Kingsport helped make this year’s event possible.
“Iron Pour has been really popular, even with last year’s slowdown from the pandemic,” said Powell. “The sculptors are also really great to work with and are great people.
“The students are really making two pieces of art: the mold, which will be broken to remove the casting, and the casting itself.”
Students, both adult and youth, used tools to engrave patterns on the mold blanks, which stood ready on a pallet Saturday as a team led by North Carolina sculptors Tripp Jarvis, Jim Gallucci and Carl Billingsley took charge.
In addition to a transportable blast furnace, a drum of coke for fuel, buckets of scrap iron chunks, crucibles and handle frames and fire extinguishers, the team spread sand across the center parking lot for safety in case molten iron spread from pouring crucibles or the furnace itself.
Starting the furnace is like staring a barbecue, Jarvis said, if one starts it with two bags of charcoal and several pounds of coke.
As the team, clad in safety helmets and leather coats and gaiters, gathered before melting the iron, Jarvis and Billingsley went over safety procedures for handling the molten metal.
“Never turn your back on the furnace and don’t back up when handling the metal,” Jarvis said. “Also, if you do get molten iron on you, it acts just like a waterfall, so make sure your gloves are tucked inside your coats so it doesn’t flow down in them.”
All tools used to handle the iron have to be preheated, Billingsley said, otherwise even trace moisture could cause the molten metal to spew back on the handler.
Dozens of people who carved their molds got to watch as the team filled crucibles from the furnace and poured the iron into the forms on racks.
Jarvis also cast a Star Wars stormtrooper’s helmet and a base for what he will combine into a totemic sculpture.
“A friend of mine from (Durham, North Carolina arts incubator) Liberty Arts worked with sculpting and pieces based on cosplay,” Jarvis said. “He created this stormtrooper helmet and it got him invited to an arts competition in Japan as the only representative from the U.S.”
That friend, now 19 years old, got hired by George Lucas’ Lucasfilms — the creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones film series — because of his work, Jarvis said.
Mia Zager of Kingsport brought her daughters to watch as her mold was among those poured.
“I made an eagle in mine,” Zager said as she waited for her mold to be brought out to the casting table. “My mother also made a mold, and it was a wonderful opportunity to see how it will turn out.”
Billingsley controlled the supply of molten metal, helped by assistants stoking the furnace and adding buckets of scrap iron as needed. Other helpers periodically knocked open a sand-and-clay plug to fill the crucibles.
Marty Suitor, husband Chad Rogers, and their daughters Hayden and Ellie came from Kodak, Tennessee, to see their handiwork turned into iron plaques.
“This is great for Mother’s Day, spending time with your family and sharing this experience,” said Suitor as they waited for their molds to appear. “We won’t be able to pick up our pieces for a few days until they cool and are cleaned up, but watching the whole process is amazing.”
Rogers, who works with a veterans support group, said he hopes to find a way to get members involved in similar projects.
“It’s great how the Inventor Center made this so affordable,” Suitor added. “The class was $15 per person and we were able to get all of us involved.”