Workers put down asphalt Monday on Cherokee Street in downtown Kingsport. Atmos Energy had installed a new gas line in the area and had contractors working to asphalt the street. The road was closed to one lane during the work.
featured
Work along Cherokee Street
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
