ROGERSVILLE – Investigators believe a wood burning stove is to blame for a mobile home fire that took the life of a 64-year-old Rogersville man Thursday evening.
Rogersville Police Department Detective Travis Fields said he is awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm the official cause of death for Jackie Willard Russell, 64, 177 N. Brummitt Street, Rogersville.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday a passing motorists observed the fire and called Rogersville dispatch.
By the time RPD Officer Cambren Gibson arrived on the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed. Firefighters from the Rogersville, Lakeview and Striggersville departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
Upon investigating the scene firefighters discovered Russell's body near the rear exit of the mobile home.
Fields said it was later discovered that Russell resided in that mobile home with two adult females who were gone to the store when the fire occurred.
It was also discovered that the mobile home had no electricity and the only heat source was a wood burning stove.
“The preliminary investigation is showing that's where the fire started,” Fields said. “That mobile home wasn't made to have a wood stove in it. They had altered it, and it wasn't properly ventilated."
Fields noted that the two female residents lost all of their belongings. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist them with temporary lodging and other necessities.