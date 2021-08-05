WISE — A Dickenson County woman has been sentenced for her role in defrauding a Wise County senior citizen of more than $17,000.
Rendy Eva Hale, 38, Dante, was sentenced Thursday in Wise County Circuit Court to five years in prison with all but a year and four months suspended, according to Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III.
Hale pleaded guilty in June to five counts each of credit card forgery and credit card fraud.
According to court records, Hale was hired as a caregiver around Thanksgiving of 2019 to help an older citizen with extensive medical issues. Hale was charged with stealing more than $17,000 of the victim’s retirement funds and hiding it by intercepting mail from her employer's bank.
In addition to probation for the suspended prison term, Hale was ordered to pay $17,313 in restitution.