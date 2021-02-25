CHURCH HILL - Rescuers used the jaws of life Thursday afternoon to extricate a woman from the driver's seat of a van following a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 11-W and S. Central Avenue in Church Hill.
Church Hill Fire Chief Luke said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and she was the only person involved in the wreck who was hospitalized.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday involving a van and two pickups, and remains under investigation.
Among the agencies that responded were the Church Hill Fire Department, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Mount Carmel Fire Department, Hawkins County EMS, and CHPD.