KINGSPORT — Kingsport police arrested a 34-year-old woman Tuesday after she was accused of shoplifting in a Dollar General store — then allegedly threw a shopping cart and her purse at a woman who was trying to prevent her escape.
Shandi N. Hammond faces charges of shoplifting, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and simple assault, according to an incident report. She was also charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility and has several outstanding warrants for her arrest from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, records show.
Police were called to the Dollar General on East Stone Drive at 4:15 p.m. in regard to a report of a woman fighting customers.
When an officer tried to detain Hammond, she struggled and pulled her arms away, according to the report.
The woman said her name was Whitney Elliott, but police said they identified her as Hammond.
According to the report, witnesses said Hammond had selected merchandise in the store and concealed it in plastic totes. She then went through the checkout line but did not pay for the items inside the containers, the report said.
Hammond then tried leaving the store carrying a pillow, laundry detergent and a laundry basket. Employees tried to stop her and a customer named Jessica Adams stood in front of the door, preventing her escape, authorities said.
Hammond then shoved a shopping cart at Adams, then hit the woman with her purse, authorities said.
Police later found a roll of Gorilla tape in Hammond’s purse, the report said.
When Hammond was taken to the Kingsport City Jail, authorities said, a corrections officer found a pill container hidden in Hammond’s bra that contained four and a half pills of what was believed to be buprenorphine hydrochloride.
Hammond was also found to have six warrants for her arrest for failure to appear and violation of probation.