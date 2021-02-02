JONESBOROUGH — A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of an East Tennessee State University psychology professor will undergo a mental evaluation and pursue an insanity defense, according to an announcement her attorney made Tuesday.
Annette D. Harvey, 51, of New Jersey, was arrested Jan. 18 just hours after she allegedly stabbed Robin Leonard. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, but that was upgraded to first-degree murder in court Tuesday.
Leonard, 50, died Friday after 11 days in critical condition.
New details were expected to be revealed in a preliminary hearing for Harvey, but her attorney elected to waive a hearing and send the case straight to a grand jury.
If there had been a preliminary hearing — which all defendants are entitled to — an investigator would have testified about details of the stabbing and there could have been other witnesses as well. The judge would have determined if there was probable cause that Harvey killed Leonard, and then it would go before a grand jury to determine if the case was a valid charge.
Foregoing the preliminary hearing eliminated the step of having testimony about what happened.
Harvey’s attorney, Jeff Johnson, also asked Washington County General Sessions Court Judge Robert Lincoln to approve a mental evaluation for her, and he put the state on notice of his intent to seek expert mental health witnesses to testify in the case.
After the hearing, Johnson said the stabbing was “a real tragedy. … There’s a lot more to the story.”
He also said Harvey had previously had some mental health evaluation, but he didn't specify when that happened.
“The mental state of Mrs. Harvey is going to be an issue,” he said. “This is one of those terrible, terrible things that happen in our society, and it’s going to be a rather lengthy investigation. There are many aspects to Mrs. Harvey’s mental state and what happened in that room.”
Investigators have said what happened in “that room,” which was Leonard’s home, is that Harvey stabbed Leonard eight times in the torso area. She also had defensive cuts to her hands and arms, police said.
The stabbing was preceded by Harvey’s two young children being in Leonard’s custody. On Jan. 17, Harvey apparently took her children from Leonard’s home, but police later found her in Bristol, Tennessee, and the children were returned to Leonard. But instead of keeping them at her house, Leonard took the children to another location, apparently for their safety.
The next day, Jan. 18, police said Harvey returned to Leonard’s residence and attacked her.
Officers responded to a 911 hangup call around 10:15 a.m. on that Monday. When they arrived, Leonard was severely injured, but she was able to make at least one statement about who attacked her before she was transported to the hospital.
“Annette Harvey did this to me.”
According to court documents, there was a trail of blood from the front porch, through the house and out the back door.
Police also found Harvey’s purse in a bedroom.
In the brief appearance Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Steve Bagby asked Lincoln to increase Harvey’s bond after Johnson asked for it to be reduced. Lincoln moved the bond from $100,000 to $150,000.
Leonard was a well-known and much-loved psychology professor at ETSU and by all accounts lived an extraordinary life. There has been an outpouring on social media about how highly colleagues, students and former students thought of her.