WISE — Three words have dominated the national election news since Wednesday: Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Those three states have been the focus of presidential election vote counts 24/7 on various print, cable and social media outlets as Trump administration supporters demonstrate outside election offices or mount various legal challenges ranging from what votes can be counted to how close election monitors can stand to ballot counters. Pundits and the public try to make sense of changing vote totals for the Trump/Pence and Biden/Harris tickets.
Heather Evans, a political science professor at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, said the voting patterns for the two major candidates, however, showed few surprises about Southwest Virginia’s “Fighting Ninth” Congressional District compared to the 2016 election and the 2014 senatorial contest, where returning Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner won a close victory against Republican political operative and challenger Ed Gillespie. This time, Warner defeated Republican opponent and Army veteran Daniel Gade in another close contest.
“This time was close for Warner as well,” Evans said, “with the vote margin being 49.1% to 48.3% this time.”
Evans said Warner’s support, just as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ best performance, came mainly from cities and urban counties in Virginia. In Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton, Gade and Trump/Pence led in all four localities.
“People who voted for Trump tended to vote for Gade,” Evans said. “But if you look at the voting patterns locally, you see that some Trump voters also voted for Warner.”
Polling reliability has also been a question during the 2020 election, Evans said, since the nationwide popular vote margin between Biden and Trump was closer in many states than what various poll numbers suggested before Election Day. Even with that, Evans noted that Biden still held the advantage, but narrower, in several states and regions.
“People were texting me Tuesday night, asking how news outlets could call Virginia when the state Department of Elections numbers showed Warner and Biden both behind that evening. The Associated Press was polling people as they came out from voting Tuesday, and they were aware that many precincts in Northern Virginia still hadn’t reported their numbers before midnight.”
Nationwide, Evans said, Biden brought out strong Democratic vote numbers in many Republican-leaning areas even when he lost those places.
“Not every city voted for Biden,” Evans said, adding that some Texas cities such as Dallas stayed Republican in 2020 as they did in 2016, “but in cities that voted Trump, Biden closed the gap.”
While many national election maps show more red states than blue states, Evans said people need to realize the facts of population distribution across the country.
“Land doesn’t vote,” Evans said. “People do.”
While many Trump supporters across the country have raised claims that votes aren’t being included in the counts, Wise County General Registrar Allison Robbins advised the region’s voters that updated state voter history information available to each individual voter on the Virginia Department of Elections website will not update until after Nov. 10 — after the normal canvass of votes, precincts and voting activity. At that point, Robbins said, voters checked off as voting will be indicated on the state website.
Evans said some states will still be counting mail-in ballots into next week while canvasses and recounts are a strong possibility in many states. Georgia officials on Friday announced they would do a statewide recount because of the narrow margin between Biden and Trump there. In Virginia, vote tallies will not be certified until Nov. 16.
“Give it a few days,” Evans said.