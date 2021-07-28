JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health officials are considering suspending some elective surgeries once again as novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations are on the rise across the region.
In a press conference Wednesday, Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said that, in addition to the increasing number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus, emergency departments are seeing an abnormally high volume of high- and low-acuity patients for the month of July, adding more stress to the health system. As of Wednesday, there were 119 people waiting for beds to open as an ongoing nursing shortage has limited the number of beds available.
And with flu season approaching, Levine warned the health care system could be pushed to its breaking point.
"I think this is going to bring, not just Ballad, but I think the health care system as a whole, really, closer to a breaking point," Levine said. "And I think it's important for the public to be aware this is a problem, and it's important for people to have expectations about what they're going to experience."
Since July 5, when COVID-19 inpatients dropped to a low of 20, Ballad has seen its inpatient count more than double, with 46 people hospitalized as of Wednesday — 12 of whom were in intensive care, with six on ventilators.
Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said the system has the capacity to care for about 75 COVID-19 patients without making accommodations, which could include designating certain hospitals for COVID-19 patients and again setting up larger designated COVID-19 units system-wide.
Ballad's modeling projects virus-related hospitalizations will continue rising through September, peaking around 120 in late September and early October.
"When that happens, we'll obviously have to start looking at things like deferring elective cases again," said Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton. "That is the last thing we want to do because these elective cases are needed by our patients. Those are very important. Just because they're elective doesn't meant that they're not necessary for the care of our patients."
Ballad has suspended elective surgeries twice due to the pandemic, most recently during the winter surge.
Elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay were suspended in November, before all were suspended in December — a pause that lasted about three months.
Deaton said the current situation is much different than the last time elective procedures were stopped, as the current situation is the result of several factors, not just an increase in the number of people hospitalized with the virus. Deaton also stressed that staff do not want people to forgo emergency room visits like last year.
"We're not there yet, and I don't see us getting there unless we see a really large increase, but it could be. It could get there," Deaton said.
Again, hospital officials urged people to get vaccinated to help blunt a potential surge.
"There is one thing everyone can do that can help mitigate this, and that is to go get vaccinated," Levine said.