KINGSPORT — General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems is ready to compete for the Holston Army Ammunition Plant operation contract that will expire in December 2023. But the first step is immersing itself in the Kingsport community.
“We are very happy to be in the local community and to be part of the community,” said Rene Kiebler, the company's senior director for advanced programs and strategic growth. “This seems like a great community to be a part of. We are proud and happy to be here.”
The General Dynamics team celebrated its new office location at 100 E. Main St. after securing the Model City location at the end of 2021.
The company’s chief goal is to become the contract operator for HAAP when the government’s contract with BAE Systems, which currently operates the plant, lapses next year.
“It's a very important project,” Kiebler told the Times News. “Holston is a very important part of the Department of Defense industrial base. We would like to operate the facility because we think we can operate it well. We think we’re offering good value and benefits to the government. That's what we’re trying to write into our proposal.”
HAAP is a major supplier of explosive materials to the U.S. Department of Defense. The ammunition producer is located in Kingsport and was built in the 1940s during World War II.
General Dynamics is a munitions manufacturer headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. The company offers design, engineering and production of munitions, weapons, missile components and armament systems around the world. The company currently operates 26 ammunition sites across the U.S. and aims to add HAAP to that list.
However, General Dynamics isn't the only company with that goal in mind.
BAE Systems has been the operating contractor for HAAP since 1999.
“The period of performance for our existing contract as the facility operator completes in December of 2023, and we are evaluating the way forward in response to Army direction,” a spokesperson for the company told the Times News in an email. “In the meantime, we remain focused on the work at hand for the Army. We continue our work in production, facility modernization and the development of new products.”
Another competitor, Day and Zimmermann Inc., has also opened a Kingsport office ahead of the contract’s end. Kiebler said an Iowa-based company, American Ordnance, will also compete for the contract.
The contract includes a 10-year minimum with a possible maximum of 20 years and, Kiebler said, is worth anywhere from approximately $4 billion to about $10 billion.
That contract competition, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said, is good locally and abroad.
“The city can't lose on this,” Shull said. “But this is a good thing for the nation that we have a good, friendly competition for this contract. I wish the best of luck to all the competitors.”
Mostly, Kiebler said, General Dynamics aims to continue its work in supplying American warfighters and serving as a “reliable” employer possibly in the hills of Tennessee.
“We want to be good employers, offer a safe work environment, and offer steady jobs they can rely on,” Kiebler said. “At the same time, we want to produce a reliable product for warfighters. There is nothing more important to us than that.”
For more information on General Dynamics, go to https://www.gd-ots.com/.