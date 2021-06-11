WISE — Wise County court officials say the Wise Works community service program has reached the $2 million benchmark in labor savings for the county in almost four years.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III on Thursday announced the program’s achievement since it was established in late 2017 as a sentencing alternative for convicted nonviolent, low-risk felony offenders.
Participants are sentenced to work a set number of days at a designated job site. A program director supervises those who enter the program and works closely with the court, local job sites, prosecutors, and probation officers to ensure compliance with the program’s expectations. Drug tests are administered at random, and failure to comply with any rules of the program results in incarceration on a probation violation.
Slemp said Wise Works typically handles about 70 participants at any time, and 73% of those in the program complete their sentence. The program has saved more than $300,000 in jail costs for taxpayers, he said, while providing workers for local nonprofit organizations, county agencies, and municipalities.
Slemp credited Wise Works Director Laura Gardner with continuing the program’s success.
“Not only are we able to save taxpayers money. We have also seen lives positively changed and our community made stronger through creative outside-the-box thinking,” Slemp said. “It is because of Laura, the many job site supervisors, and our local probation and parole department that our participants have been so successful.”