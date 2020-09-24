NORTON — A Wise woman was charged on Thursday with involuntary manslaughter after police said she killed a woman in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 23.
Laya Maude Belcher, 60, also faces misdemeanor DUI and open container charges in connection with the Wednesday night crash, according to a warrant obtained by the Virginia State Police.
Belcher allegedly was driving north in the southbound lane of U.S. 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook at 8:10 p.m. when her Ford Explorer struck a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Sharon Dorton, 62, Big Stone Gap.
Dorton was taken to Norton Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said.
State Trooper B.M. Vosburg, in his criminal complaint, said that Belcher told a Norton police officer at the scene that she was coming from Big Stone Gap and allegedly said she was “a little drunk, not a lot drunk, just a little.”
Vosburg said that Belcher told him she had four to five shots in the hour leading to the crash and then refused field sobriety tests. Vosburg found an open container of vodka in Belcher’s vehicle.
Belcher was taken to Norton Community Hospital and later to a Tennessee hospital for treatment of injuries. Slemp said he has filed extradition papers for Belcher’s return to Wise County.
According to warrants issued on Thursday, Belcher was charged with felony aggravated involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor possession of an open container while operating a motor vehicle.