WISE — The replacement for a lynching remembrance marker stolen in Wise County will be at a more secure, county-owned site.

The Board of Supervisors heard opposing viewpoints Thursday on the marker that recounts the 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction area. An elderly white woman accused Hurst of assaulting her, and a lynch mob abducted him from the county jail and lynched him before he could stand trial.

