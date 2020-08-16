WISE — More than a year after first looking at the former J.J. Kelly High School as a multi-agency building, the Wise County Board of Supervisors went back to school for a replacement Social Services facility.
After almost two hours in closed session Thursday, the board emerged first to add economic development duties to County Administrator Mike Hatfield’s job description. Supervisor J.H. Rivers then made a motion to scrap the board’s decision in May to look at a site for a new Social Services building in Wise.
The May decision was a change from board plans to start the design and project cost estimate process to turn the Kelly site into a facility to house Social Services, county administration offices and possibly the school board and health department.
Rivers’ motion included moving ahead on a building at an unspecified “site two,” leading to a 5-3 vote to proceed with the site two option. Rivers was joined by Steve Bates, Fred A. Luntsford Jr., Bobby Cassell and board Chair John Schoolcraft and opposed by Robby Robbins, Robert Adkins and James Lawson.
Hatfield later confirmed that site two would be the Kelly building, razed to its concrete pad with a new structure atop that.
Robbins called the new plan a mistake, while Lawson — a financial planner — questioned whether the estimated $10 million cost would help bring new jobs and revenue.
Before the session, bond advisor David Rose of Davenport and Company told the board that its 2019 move to raise real estate taxes by 5 cents per $100 of assessed value and reserve 2 cents for a capital fund for the facility had actually put the county in an advantageous position. Half of the 2-cent revenue stream would be sufficient to cover debt service to build a facility in the $9-10 million range, given more favorable interest rates for bonds, he said.
Former county accountant David Cox — now a restaurant owner — told the board that a combination of declining population, long-term sales tax collection declines and possible impacts in existing businesses would raise problems if funding too much debt for capital projects.
“Because I voted for site number two tonight doesn’t mean I want to spend $10 million,” Rivers later said.
In other business, Sandy Ridge Rescue asked the board to consider helping the rescue squad with an approximately $40,000 facility to house ambulances, sleeping quarters for squad members on shift duty and for use as an emergency shelter for local residents in case of severe weather events such as the blizzard of 1997.
Asked if the rescue squad had discussed the possibility of a joint facility with the Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, squad Capt. Jeremy Indseth said he understood that the fire department did not want to be involved with the rescue squad.
Luntsford and Schoolcraft both advised Indseth that the two groups should discuss the possibility of a joint facility because of financial constraints.
The board also voted unanimously to adopt a resolution in support of school resource officer program funding by the state. Schoolcraft, like other board members, said the SRO program has been successful and popular among county residents.