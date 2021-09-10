WISE — Family Crisis Support Service’s new home has gotten the zoning OK.
The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a recommendation to rezone a site near the Esserville Industrial Park on Thursday, clearing the way for FCSS to move from its existing Norton office and shelter facility in 2022.
FCSS Director Marybeth Adkins said in August that the agency had planned to move to another site in Norton near its facility, but that move had been stopped because of zoning issues with the proposed site.
The Norton shelter building has suffered from water and vibration damage at its location between the Guest River and a rail line, Adkins said, and the building could not be expanded or repaired economically.
Adkins also credited state Housing Development Authority and Department of Housing and Community Development officials with supporting the move. The Virginia Manufactured and Modular Housing Association and the University of Richmond will donate five homes to expand the agency’s available shelter space.
The supervisors also approved a public hearing at the board’s Oct. 14 meeting on putting five county-owned buildings up for sale and another building up for lease. Five of the structures are located at former school sites.
One house each at the former Pound High School and former J.J. Kelly High school campuses and a former home economics classroom and another house on the former St. Paul High School campus would be sold if the supervisors approve it after the public hearing. A caretaker’s house at the former Appalachia Elementary School campus would be leased if the board approves it after the hearing.
A sixth house, acquired as part of a county development project in the Baum Hollow Road section of Big Stone Gap, could also be sold.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said a pre- demolition conference will be held Sept. 15 to finalize details for demolition of the Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings and the former county jail building. Part of that conference will be planning for gutting the former Social Services building on Old Coeburn Road and evaluating whether the building can still be used as a warehouse, Hatfield said.
The conference will also include discussions of possible demolition of the former Pound High and J.J. Kelly stadiums, Hatfield added.