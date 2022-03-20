WISE — After two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Wise County Schools has completed its first full year of in-person classes and is pursuing a number of capital and career education programs.
Superintendent Greg Mullins said the Career and Technology Center has begun expanding its course offerings with an enlarged health care workforce program thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Claude Moore Foundation.
The grant allows exploratory courses in health care for middle school students in the county and Norton schools, along with expanded health field offerings for high school students.
The Career and Technical Center has also been expanding computer field offerings with cybersecurity and coding courses to fill a regional need for graduates with those skills, Mullins said, and the division is working on similar grants for those technology programs.
“Health care is one of those fields where there’s a local demand, and we can help students graduate with necessary qualifications to enter the local workforce,” said Mullins. “With technology businesses locating in the area, we can offer the same kind of preparation to enter an associate or bachelor’s degree program.”
On the capital project side, Mullins said federal CARES Act and other federal pandemic recovery programs will be helping with two sets of projects in the next two to three years. Working with solar power company Secure Futures, the division will prepare for solar panel installations at six elementary, primary and middle schools starting this spring.
Mullins said the solar project coordinates with roof replacements at the schools because of similar lifespans for the panels and the roofs. That means replacements for panels and roofs can be done together without difficulty. All six schools should be completed by the fall of 2022.
“We’re respectful of fossil fuels and what the industry has done for Wise County,” said Mullins, “but with the situation in Ukraine and with energy costs, doing something green and saving money isn’t a bad thing.”
Secure Futures also will work with Old Dominion Power and Appalachian Electric Power for arrangements on billing and excess solar power buybacks, Mullins said.
CARES Act funding allows school systems to do building improvements including student environment, Mullins said. Over the next two to three years, those projects for all county schools will include HVAC air system overhauls, new roofs and expanded restroom facilities.
High schools will see the first round of improvements starting this summer along with a classroom and storage expansion at Union Primary School, Mullins said. The next cycle of improvements will focus on middle schools, followed by elementary and primary schools.
While the General Assembly was still resolving what the upcoming state budget will been starting July 1, “We’re guardedly optimistic that it will be an education-friendly budget,” Mullins added.