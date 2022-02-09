WISE — Freshman Wise County School Board member Stephanie Kern entered her third board meeting Tuesday by questioning COVID-19 vaccinations for students and asking for a delay in scheduled county school vaccination clinics this week.
“What I’m about to say is the epitome of controversial, but that doesn’t make it any less important or truthful,” Kern said after Superintendent Greg Mullins updated the board on the division’s COVID-19 case situation since January.
“Based on the studies and reports I’ve been able to discern and consume, the COVID shots are actually causing more harm to a larger percentage of children and youth than actual catching of the virus.”
Kern, an attorney, said she had “discerned” information from the Virginia Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites that she claimed “has not been made obvious to parents and decision makers for those children or to the public at large.”
Kern said she saw information on the VDH website that no long-term effects have been seen in millions of people vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This in no way acknowledges, to my way of thinking,” claimed Kern, “the unfortunate fact that thousands of children have suffered injuries including paralysis, permanent brain and nervous system injuries, heart attacks, blindness or death within hours or days of the inoculation.”
Kern said she got her data from the federal Health and Human Services’ Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for Dec. 14, 2020, to January 10, 2022, citing 11,225 reports of deaths of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations. She did not specify any breakdown of deaths or injuries by vaccine type or whether those deaths were ruled as caused by vaccines.
Saying she had been “troubled for months” by underreporting of injuries and deaths she claimed have been caused by COVID-19 vaccinations, Kern said she was concerned by “ostracizing and villainizing of the victims that have stepped forward.”
Kern said she believes that county school officials and the school board have acted in good faith based on orders from government authorities, but she questioned continuing vaccinations in the school system.
“I feel compelled to take on the unenviable task of sharing the information I’ve acquired,” Kern said, asking the board to delay a scheduled Wednesday vaccination clinic so parents can “receive and mull over information about these injuries.”
Kern said parents could be given the internet links for the information she said she found.
“Parents need to have access to all relevant reports and studies to empower them to make truly informed decisions,” said Kern. “The children are relying on the parents and the parents are relying on us. … Right is right if no one is doing it and wrong is wrong if everyone is doing it.”
Kern’s fellow freshman board member Rosalind McAmis asked Mullins why teaching interns and student observers from UVA Wise had to be vaccinated. Mullins said that requirement came out of discussions in 2020 about controlling COVID-19 spread while persons from outside agencies and other organizations coming into schools.
“We just didn’t feel like it was a good idea during the pandemic,” Mullins said of allowing non-school system persons in the schools. “We asked, if you come and you spend time with our children, will you be vaccinated?”
Mullins said UVA Wise has worked well with the division on vaccinations for the college’s education program students interning or observing classes.
“I understand anyone’s hesitancy,” said Mullins. “I understand someone not wanting to get it at all, but we felt like these were individuals that didn’t need to be there, that we should require them to have it if they were going to be there.
“It’s never easy to tell a parent that their child is positive or is going to have to be quarantined because of teacher A or coach A,” said Mullins, “but it’s even more difficult when you say we had an observer or a student teacher that wasn’t vaccinated and now your child’s going to have to be quarantined.”
Board member Martha Jett said the board understood in 2021 that the vaccine would prevent people from catching or spreading COVID-19.
“Now we know that’s not true, I’m not surer we would benefit anybody in particular,” Jett said. “It seems almost a little bit discriminatory to require just that one group to be vaccinated.”
“That are not employees,” Mullins added.
Jett asked for more discussion, and Kern said the intern vaccination policy highlights concerns about teacher shortages statewide and nationally.
“It might be something to look at so we don’t lose these young people that are seeking to enter the profession but can’t teach in our county without getting the vaccine,” Kern said. “We want to encourage people to come work for us and bless our children.”
Mullins said “dozens” of teaching interns have worked in county schools and have agreed to get vaccinated.
Board Chairman Larry Greear said the vaccination issue should be discussed at the March meeting. He asked if any UVA Wise teaching interns had refused vaccination, and Mullins and staff said they could not recall any instance during the pandemic.
Mullins later said Wednesday’s vaccination clinic would be held that day.