ABINGDON — A Wise couple faces federal identity theft and fraud charges after a federal grand jury session this week.
Jessee Allen Deloach, 40, and Natasha Ashley Miller Deloach, 38, each were indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh.
The Deloaches owned and operated real estate agency Koltown Properties with offices in Wise and Abingdon, Kavanaugh said. The couple allegedly created 19 fraudulent residential sales contracts from March 2016 to November 2019 to obtain advances on sales commissions from multiple advance commission companies.
Koltown Properties’ website on Thursday stated that its domain expired Oct. 9 and the website is “pending renewal or deletion.”
The Deloaches are scheduled for a Nov. 9 court hearing in Abingdon Federal Court. The FBI and Virginia State Police are investigating the case.