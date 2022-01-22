WISE — Wise County public school students will have only their parents and guardians to tell them whether to wear masks inside school buildings starting Monday morning.
The school board voted 5-3 Friday in a roll call vote to accept Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Two, which strikes down mandatory protective mask wearing by students inside schools.
Youngkin issued the order shortly after his inauguration Jan. 15, citing it as part of his platform to restore parental rights to decide how their children are educated.
The board vote came after almost two hours in closed session in an emergency meeting, with Chair Larry Greear and members Vicki Williams and John Graham opposing the motion by board member and dentist Mark Raymond to abide by the governor’s order. Vice Chair Herb Shortt and members Martha Jett, Stephanie Kern and Rosalind McAmis joined Raymond in the vote.
Before the board entered closed session, The Health Wagon CEO and nurse practitioner Dr. Teresa Tyson asked Greear to show the board information on increasing cases in Wise County and surrounding areas served by the free health services organization.
Tyson said The Health Wagon medical staff has seen increased demand for COVID-19 testing against shortages of rapid tests. She pointed to a demand for monoclonal antibodies infusion treatment as an indicator of rising infection rates in the region, with the organization having treated approximately 3,700 people in recent weeks and 95 on Friday alone.
Tyson said that removing the student mask rate probably would mean even more COVID-19 infections in Wise County.
Shortt said before the vote that teachers and staff still have to wear masks in school buildings, and federal regulations mean students still have to wear masks on school buses and other school transportation to and from schools.
“This is going to cause a lot of confusion,” Shortt said.
“I agree with Herb that this is going to be a mess,” said Raymond, “but it’s one step back to our individual liberties.”
“We are aware of parents’ concerns on both sides,” Greear said. “We must vote our conscience and vote what we feel is best for our students.”
Superintendent Greg Mullins said after the meeting that an announcement of the change in student mask policy would be placed on the division’s social media and web pages Friday night.
Board Attorney Scott Mullins, asked about the status of a lawsuit by the Chesapeake school system asking the state Supreme Court to strike down Youngkin’s order, said that suit has not come to a hearing yet. If the court rules against Youngkin, Mullins said there still remains interpretation of House Bill 1303 passed by the General Assembly in 2021. That bill requires school divisions to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures as recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
“I think the order will be scrutinized by the court,” Attorney Mullins said.
After the meeting, Raymond said, “Absolutely,” while smiling through a black mesh mask when asked if individual liberties took precedence over COVID-19 protective measures regarding the mask mandate.
Norton School Board Chair Cody McElroy on Friday said he anticipated no special meeting on Youngkin’s order before the board’s regular February meeting. City schools will follow the order starting Monday, he added.
Lee County School Superintendent Brian Dean also said the division would follow Youngkin’s order starting Monday. He said that he, School Board Chair Michael Kidwell and legal counsel have been in contact over the order.