While area school and college officials are awaiting possible changes in how graduations and commencements will be handled this spring, high schools and colleges in the Southwest Virginia region have locked in dates for those ceremonies.
Governor Ralph Northam on March 17 eased state emergency guidelines for indoor and outdoor graduation and commencement ceremonies. Outdoor events will be capped at the lesser of 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity. Indoor events will be limited to the lesser of 500 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity.
All persons attending events, under the planned guidelines, will have to wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing. Detailed guidelines have been posted at the state Department of Education website: www.doe.virginia.gov/support/health_medical/covid-19/draft-eo72-grad-guidance.pdf
Wise County schools Superintendent Greg Mullins says the county’s three high schools have set dates and rain dates for the weekend of May 21-23.
Eastside High School’s class of 2021 will graduate at the school’s Carl McConnell Stadium and Alumni Field on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. In case of rain, graduation will be Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m. at the stadium
Union High School will hold graduation May 22 at 11 a.m. at Bullitt Park in Big Stone . The rain date is Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m.
Central High School’s graduation will be May 22 at 7 p.m. at the school’s McAmis Stadium. The rain date is May 23 at 7 p.m..
In Norton, Superintendent Gina Wohlford said John I. Burton High School’s seniors will march on May 21 at 5 p.m. at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium with a May 22, 5 p.m. rain date.
Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Dean said Thomas Walker High School will hold its graduation Sunday, May 16 at 4 p.m. in the school gym.
Lee High School will hold graduation Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. in the school stadium. The rain date is May 22 at 1 p.m.
Mullins, Wohlford and Dean all said they were waiting for a possible change in state gathering guidelines in early May.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College will have commencement ceremonies earlier in May. In UVA Wise’s case, the college will hold two ceremonies – May 8 at 11 a.m. for the class of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a virtual recognition of graduates, and May 9 at 1 p.m. for the class of 2021. Attendance will be for ticket holders only
MECC will hold commencement May 14 with a movie-style recognition at the Central Drive-In near Norton starting around 7:30-8 p.m. Attendance will be limited to graduates and a set number of family members per graduate.